Dr. Yasmin Visits Services Hospital

Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:55 PM

Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday visited the Services Hospital and enquired after Dr. Umair who is under treatment there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday visited the Services Hospital and enquired after Dr. Umair who is under treatment there.

Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof. Mehmood Ayaz and MS Services Hospital Dr. Saleem Cheema were also present on the occasion.

The minister gave bouquet to Dr. Umair and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured doctor.

It is worth mentioning that Dr. Umair got seriously injured during last night in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital when the attendants of a patient brutally tortured him.

She said that torture on doctors by the attendants would not be tolerated in any hospital, adding that attendants should behave with respect with doctors in hospitals.

She said that a draft would soon be presented in the assembly for providing protection to doctors in the hospitals. Strict legal action would be taken in case of torture by the attendants on doctors, she added.

