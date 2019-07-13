Dr Yasmin visits THQ Murree

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree for the inspection of facilities being provided to patients.

She visited to the operation theatre, emergency and other wards of the hospital and inquired after patients.

She said the best treatment facilities were being provided to patients in THQ hospital and appreciated the administration for its cleanliness.

The minister said the basic purpose of her surprise visits to various hospitals was to ensure provision of the best treatment facilities to patients.

She said the PTI government had recruited doctors on merit to overcome shortage of doctors in government hospitals. She said that every possible healthcare facility was being provided to the patients in far-flung areas.