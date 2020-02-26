Dr Zafar Mirza confirms two coronavirus cases from Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday confirmed report of first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan.

In a tweet, Dr Zafar Mirza said that both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols and both of them are stable.

He said that there is no need to panic as things are under control. "I will hold press conference tomorrow on return from Taftan."