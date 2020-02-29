UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Zafar Mirza Confirms Two New Coronavirus Cases From Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:24 PM

Dr Zafar Mirza confirms two new coronavirus cases from Pakistan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday confirmed report of two more cases of coronavirus in Pakistan, bringing the country's total infections to four

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday confirmed report of two more cases of coronavirus in Pakistan, bringing the country's total infections to four.

"I can confirm two new cases of coronavirus disease which were diagnosed today in Pakistan- one in Sindh and other from Federal area," Dr Zafar Mirza said while addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Dr Mirza said "These patients are being handled according to clinical protocols while contact tracing has started and we will make sure all concerned are taken well care off." He said that national and provincial leaders met today at National Institute of Health (NIH) for a marathon coordination meeting to further ramp up the national effort to combat coronavirus.

"We took action to scale up measures and coordinate across all levels and with all stakeholders." He said that important decisions were made in the meeting regarding return of Pakistani Zaireen from Iran. He added a mechanism for return of these Zaireen has been developed and their process of return has been started.

He said that the meeting also discussed the need and requirements of medical staff in hospitals in case of any untoward situation and important decision were also made in this regard.

He said that it was decided that fresh medical staff will be deployed or recruited in these hospitals of the country where there is such shortage. He added some hospitals have been allocated for coronavirus.

He said that a three-member committee has been constituted for public awareness about coronavirus with one member each from Ministry of National Health Services, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and ISPR.

He once again appealed the media to avoid sharing personal details of patients. He said that there is no need to panic as things are under control.

He said "In present situation we need to focus on prevention and showing of responsibility." In case of any suspected coronavirus patient with having disease symptoms, information should be shared immediately with the health officials, doctors or direct to Health Ministry's helpline number 1166.

He said that the government has made all necessary arrangements to have check on suspected coronavirus patients and its further spread. He said that those citizens with having travel history of Iran and China and having coronovirus disease symptoms should contact to the medical experts.

Dr Zafar Mirza said effective screening mechanism has been adopted at all Points of Entry (POE) to have check on coronavirus patients. He said that proper screening mechanism was also developed at all airports besides availability of personal protection equipment kits for health staff and regular surveillance.

He expressed the hope that due to better health strategy there is no chance of outbreak of disease in Pakistan. He added during last one month the federal government has taken several steps and adopted standard operating procedure (SOP) about the disease.

He said that due to such steps Pakistan is the last country in the region where coronavirus case was reported very late when cases were reported in all neighboring countries included China, Iran, Afghanistan and India.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Afghanistan Shortage Prime Minister Iran China ISPR Firdous Ashiq Awan Marathon Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Guinea opposition urges president to scrap delayed ..

2 minutes ago

Exiled Catalan leader issues independence call nea ..

2 minutes ago

Russian President Offers Iran Help in Containing N ..

8 minutes ago

Putin, Rouhani Discuss Escalation in Syria's Idlib ..

8 minutes ago

Putin, Rouhani Stress Need to Rescue Iran Nuclear ..

8 minutes ago

Lebanon Temporarily Closes Educational Institution ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.