Dr Zafar Mirza For Automation Of Public Health Supply Chain System

Sat 18th January 2020

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday said that automation and digitization of public health supply chain system was critical for improved access of essential health commodities

Addressing the endorsement ceremony of Health Logistics Management Information System (HLMIS), Dr Mirza appreciated the collective efforts of provincial governments, UNICEF, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), WHO, USAID and NGOs for strengthening the public health supply chain systems for improved access of essential health commodities across the country.

The representatives of the governments of Punjab and Sindh reiterated that end to end visibility of Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) essential medicines through HLMIS would empower the policy and program tiers to take evidence based decisions.

They assured that the system will be implemented in true spirit while appreciating the support of UNICEF, BMGF and Chemonics International Inc.

Applauding the collaboration of the Sindh and Punjab governments the UNICEF Representative Ms.

Aida Girma said, "It is a great achievement that HLMIS has brought data visibility of very essential MNCH medicines at provincial and district stores and health facilities in Punjab and Sindh. UNICEF envisages that other provinces and regions shall follow the suit." Summarizing the long journey in pursuit of digitizing the health sector Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Country Director, Chemonics International said, "History was made when we brought visibility to family planning and vaccines, the trend continued with TB and MNCH programs, and as we advanced in digitizing the health sector, we find ourselves closer than ever in our goal of connecting policies with people in Pakistan."The ceremony was witnessed by the dignitaries from the governments of Punjab and Sindh, UNICEF, BMGF, USAID and WHO, along with members from academia and private sector organizations involved in healthcare service delivery.

The HLMIS is developed by Chemonics International with technical and financial support of UNICEF and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation under Global Action for Pneumonia and Diarrhea (GAPPD).

