Dr Zafar Mirza Inaugurates 25-bed Special Dengue Ward At FGHI

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Friday inaugurated a twenty five beds special dengue ward at Federal General Hospital Islamabad (FGHI) to deal with dengue cases reported to the hospital.

The ward was in addition to dengue wards already working in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and FG Poly Clinic hospitals of the federal capital, said a press release.

Zafar Mirza inspected the dengue ward at Federal General Hospital and instructed the staff to work with dedication and commitment.

The SAPM said he was personally monitoring the situation and directions have been issued to hospitals to maintain high level of preparedness and ensure best possible treatment to each dengue patient.

He said Islamabad hospitals were catering to dengue cases including those from Rawalpindi. He added that he was in touch with Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid.

"We are committed to effectively prevention and treatment of the disease," he said.

He said the Dengue Control Cell was working round the clock and was in continuous liaison with all concerned departments, public and private hospitals, civic bodies, DMA and MCI.

Zafar Mirza said Islamabad Administration regularly holds meetings to review situation and take immediate measures required, adding that with coordinated and concerted efforts the situation was improving.

He said preventive campaign was underway including identifying and destroying mosquito breeding sites, covering open drinking containers, removal of tyres, shoppers, plastic bottles and other wastes from roofs, draining water from room coolers and trays of refrigerators.

He said special teams of sanitary inspectors, malaria supervisors and lady health workers were in the field for the purpose. Social mobilization campaign has been launched through lady health workers to create awareness amongst the local communities to educate them on prevention against dengue and for eliminating dengue vector breeding sites, he added.

Zafar Mirza called upon the people to adopt preventive measures by maintaining cleanliness in and around their homes, eliminating breeding sites water bodies, old tyres, bottles and cover open drinking containers.

