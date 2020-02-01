UrduPoint.com
Dr Zafar Mirza Reviews Coronavirus Prevention Arrangements At Islamabad Airport

Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:25 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday visited the new Islamabad International Airport (IIA) and inspected the special health desk established for screening of passengers to prevent outbreak of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday visited the new Islamabad International Airport (IIA) and inspected the special health desk established for screening of passengers to prevent outbreak of coronavirus.

He was accompanied by Secretary Heath Dr Allah Baksh, Senior Joint Secretary Aviation Abdul Sattar Khokhar, officials of Civil Aviation Authority and the management of airport.

On the occasion, he said the Federal and provincial governments are committed to preventing the corona virus. He also reviewed preparations to make passenger screening foolproof at IIA.

A full scale mock exercise was also conducted by para medical staff at IIA to combat Coronavirus Earlier, chairing the emergency core committee meeting, Dr Zafar Mirza issued special directions for foolproof screening of passengers on start of flights from China from February 3.

He said that the number of deployed health staff at airports will be increased for proper screening at airports. He said that all possible steps are being taken to protect the country people from this virus.

He said that the government is ready to handle any emergency like situation. He urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant and ensure preparedness.

