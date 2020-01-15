UrduPoint.com
Dr Zafar Mirza Takes Notice Of PIMS Senior Doctors' Absence

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:11 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Wednesday took serious notice on reports that heads of departments, senior doctors, specialists were often not present in their place of duty and left their offices before the closing hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Wednesday took serious notice on reports that heads of departments, senior doctors, specialists were often not present in their place of duty and left their offices before the closing hours.

On the direction of Dr Zafar Mirza, Joint Executive Director PIMS Dr Anjum Javed has issued a strongly worded circular warning that disciplinary action will be taken against doctors found unauthorized absent from duty.

Thousands of patients visit PIMS on a daily basis and they cannot under any circumstances be deprived of the services of senior doctors and specialists, said Dr Zafar Mirza in a statement issued here.

There would be zero tolerance for such casual attitude, he added.

"Under directions of the Prime Minister we are making all out efforts to uplift services in major hospitals.This will require utmost devotion and commitment by the doctors and staff," he said.

