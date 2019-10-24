UrduPoint.com
DRAP Launches Crackdown Against Preparation, Sale Of Fake Medicines: Dr Zafar Mirza

Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:09 PM

DRAP launches crackdown against preparation, sale of fake medicines: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for National Health Servicves Dr Zafar Mirza has said that a crackdown has been launched by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) against the sale and preparation of spurious medicines

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for National Health Servicves Dr Zafar Mirza has said that a crackdown has been launched by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) against the sale and preparation of spurious medicines.While addressing a meeting of Federal and provincial drug inspectors in Islamabad he said a crackdown has been launched across the country to stop the curse of unregistered, fraudulent and sub-standard medicines.He said provision of medicines in low price and quality of medicines is our top priority.He said Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan will take strict action against those found involve in making violation in the fixed prices of medicines.Provision of medicines in low cost is the top priority of Health department and its subordinate department Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).He said DRAP inspectors and provincial Drug administration has complete assistance of government and civil administration.

He said National medicines policy will be finalized within two months besides laboratories furnished with all facilities in the offices of DRAP.Talking about the vision of making Drug Inspectorate functional again he said with the strongest system of supervision upon the preparation of medicines, assistance would be attained in order to fulfill the purpose of task force.National Task Force comprises federal and provincial drug inspectors that will supervise whole sale distributors of medicines while provincial official departments will make a contact in regards with reporting, drug testing and sampling of medicines.Preparation and sale of sub-standard, fake and unregistered medicines is punishable and strict action will be taken against all those involved in the crime.

