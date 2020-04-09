UrduPoint.com
DRAP Permits Clinical Trials Of Plasma Therapy For Coronavirus Treatment: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:42 PM

DRAP permits clinical trials of plasma therapy for Coronavirus treatment: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza Thursday announced that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has allowed the local production of raw material of cholorquine as part of efforts to cope with coronavirus challenge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza Thursday announced that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has allowed the local production of raw material of cholorquine as part of efforts to cope with coronavirus challenge.

In a statement, he said the DRAP has also permitted clinical trials of plasma therapy for coronavirus treatment, Electronic/Radio channel reported.

The Special Assistant said the drug regulatory body has also allowed the clinical trials of locally manufactured ventilators.

More than fifty companies have been allowed to produce sanitizers to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The companies will prepare quality sanitizers as per the directions of the World Health Organization.

