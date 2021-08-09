UrduPoint.com

Drinking Green Tea May Help Prevent Alzheimer's Disease: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:07 PM

Drinking green tea may help prevent Alzheimer's disease: study

Chinese scientists have found that drinking green tea may help prevent Alzheimer's disease, Science and Technology Daily reported Monday

BEIJING(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:Chinese scientists have found that drinking green tea may help prevent Alzheimer's disease, Science and Technology Daily reported Monday.

With population aging deepening, neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, are showing rapid high incidence rates.

Scientists from Anhui Agricultural University and the University of Science and Technology of China have revealed that green tea could help reduce synaptic damage and improve learning and memory.

The study provides a theoretical basis for revealing the mechanism of preventing Alzheimer's disease by drinking tea and its further application.

The study was recently published in the journal Molecular Nutrition and food Research.

Related Topics

Technology China May From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical assault

4 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz is out of The Hundred due to back niggl ..

Wahab Riaz is out of The Hundred due to back niggle

10 minutes ago
 DCD, SCAD sign agreement on measuring quality of l ..

DCD, SCAD sign agreement on measuring quality of life for workers in Abu Dhabi

19 minutes ago
 Taliban press ahead with northern offensive after ..

Taliban press ahead with northern offensive after weekend blitz

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan gets 01 mln COVID-19 antigen rapid diagno ..

Pakistan gets 01 mln COVID-19 antigen rapid diagnostic tests from USAID

5 minutes ago
 Four children injured as school van overturns

Four children injured as school van overturns

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.