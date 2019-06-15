Drinking less fluids in summer leads to more dehydration: Specialist warned

UrduPoint.com
Medical experts on Saturday warned citizens to take enough intake of liquids especially those who have prolonged exposure to sunlight and people who exercise outdoors to avoid dehydration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Medical experts on Saturday warned citizens to take enough intake of liquids especially those who have prolonged exposure to sunlight and people who exercise outdoors to avoid dehydration.

Severe dehydration can be a life-threatening condition for people of any age, but it is especially dangerous for children under of four years old and adults over age 50, General Physician Dr Javed Umair said while talking to private news channel.

Not drinking enough fluids can raise blood sugar, which can lead to more frequent urination that causes dehydration, he mentioned.

Dehydration and high temperatures outside can lead to a serious heat injury called heat stroke, he said, adding, heat stroke can lead to disability or death and is considered a medical emergency.

He further explained that children, especially, are at a risk of becoming dehydrated. Firstly, they are negligent of their thirst, often delaying it which results in an insufficient intake of water. This becomes all the more alarming when your child is engaged in physical activity.

Therefore, it becomes the parent's responsibility to ensure their child is hydrated, he added.

Another Physician Dr Maria Yasir said, "Prolonged exposure to a hot environment and increased physical activity can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion and if those conditions continue, this can lead to heat stroke.

Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency medical treatment is not received," said the Dr.

"People often miss out on drinking water as, during the day, they are caught up with their busy schedules. Many think that it is good enough to drink water only when they are thirsty, which is not the case," said Dr.

It becomes extremely important to drink water at regular intervals throughout the day to hydrate the body to replace the water that is lost by sweating and urinating, she added.

She said when the body starts losing more water than it consumes, dehydration occurs, preventing it from performing its normal daily functions.

"The slightest percentage of dehydration can harm the body," she pointed out.

Dr Javed said, "Exhaustion or fainting is one of the most common after effects of dehydration, adding, the blood becomes thick because of the lack of water, making it difficult for the body's cardiovascular system which compensates it by increasing the heart rate to maintain a normal blood pressure.""With reduced water consumption, a person tends to urinate less because the cell functions are affected and sufficient water doesn't reach the organs of the body", he added.

Apart from drinking water, consuming fruits high in water content like cucumber, watermelon and tomato to keep the skin and digestive system healthy, the Dr suggested.

