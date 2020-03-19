UrduPoint.com
Driving Schools Closed For Two Weeks Due To Coronavirus Threat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:22 PM

Driving schools closed for two weeks due to coronavirus threat

Mardan DPO Sajjad Khan has suspended all affairs related to testing, issuing of driving license for two weeks in addition to providing masks to police personnel at the entry points in view of the coronavirus threat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Mardan DPO Sajjad Khan has suspended all affairs related to testing, issuing of driving license for two weeks in addition to providing masks to police personnel at the entry points in view of the coronavirus threat.

He also provided due equipment related to checking of fever.

DPO Sajjad Khan has issued special instructions to the policemen to adopt precautionary measures and directed the personnel to avoid shaking hands and hugging and consult doctors in case of cold, fever.

Special ambulances have been prepared for the purpose, he said, adding that the police administration has provided special thermometers for deployment personnel to take security measures and check all at the entry points.

