Drug, Poison Information Center inaugurated at Dow University Hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Prof. Kartar Dawani, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dow University on World Pharmacist's Day inaugurated the Drug and Poison Information Center at the Dow University Hospital.

It is the first of its kind and the first Poison and Drug Information Center to be set up in a public sector hospital in the country, where authorized pharmacists will be available to provide important information online and via email, said a news release on Saturday.

Iffat Swamir, Chief Executive Officer, Dow University Hospital and Medical Superintendent Prof. Zahid Azam, Manager Pharmacy Dr.

Asma Hamid, Principal Dow College of Pharmacy Dr. Sumbul Shamim, Head of Emergency Medicine Dr. Aziz Jokhio, Maryam Farrukh and others were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Kartar Dawani said the Drug and Poison Information Center was the vision of our vice Chancellor Prof Mohammed Saeed Quraisy.

He said that this center not only in Karachi but also in Pakistan and abroad will benefit the Pakistani doctors, patients and the general public.

Prof. Kartar Dawani concluded that this center would provide its services round the clock throughout the year.