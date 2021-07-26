Drug rehabilitation center resumes addicts' treatment

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Drug rehabilitation Center of the Social Welfare department has resumed operations providing treatment to drug addicts to help them return to normal life.

According to divisional director social welfare Multan, the center had 50 addicts admitted before Eid ul Azha and all of them were sent back home after proper treatment and counseling.

The center reopened admission on Monday and ten (10) drug addicts were admitted.

The addicts would undergo 3-6-month treatment and counseling to enable them shun their addiction weakness and be stronger, the official said. He said that a water dispenser has recently been placed at the center with the help of philanthropists to facilitate addicts and visitors.