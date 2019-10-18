UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Eye Disease: New Treatment On The Horizon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:15 PM

Dry eye disease: New treatment on the horizon

Although scientists do not know the exact prevalence of dry eye disease, global estimates vary from 5% to 34%

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Although scientists do not know the exact prevalence of dry eye disease, global estimates vary from 5% to 34%.The National Eye Institute estimates that it affects nearly 5 million people in the U.S.In the most severe cases, dry eye disease causes significant eye pain and sensitivity to light, and it can compromise an individual's overall quality of life.

Dry eye disease creates dry areas on the cornea, which, in some cases, can produce scarring.Several factors play a role in this condition. For instance, the body may not produce tear fluid in the right quantities or at the right time.Similarly, tear production is a complex process, and if anything goes wrong, it can affect tear quality.Experts have noted that there appears to be an autoimmune component meaning that the immune system attacks healthy tissues for some individuals.Researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago have spent the past few years delving into the details of this disorder, trying to understand more about why it occurs and how to treat it.

The senior author of the latest study, Dr.

Sandeep Jain, explains why finding a new solution is so important, "There are currently only two approved drugs to treat dry eye, and they don't work for everyone, especially those with severe disease."In earlier work, Dr.

Jain and colleagues uncovered new factors that appear to help drive severe cases of dry eye disease. They found that neutrophils a type of immune cell produce neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which stretch like webs across the surface of the cornea.Neutrophils produce NETs to trap bacteria outside of cells and destroy them.In the case of dry eye disease, NETs appear to trigger the production of autoantibodies antibodies that target the body's own proteins.The authors believe that these autoantibodies might play a role in th einflammation that exacerbates dry eye disease and makes it so difficult to treat in some cases.

These particular autoantibodies are called anti-citrullinated protein autoantibodies (ACPAs).

Related Topics

Drugs Chicago May From Million

Recent Stories

Northern beat Sindh by 66 runs

9 minutes ago

PASSD board approves 'one women one account' strat ..

5 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Kill Facilitator of Taliban Explosio ..

2 minutes ago

Qatar's new labour laws hailed as milestone for mi ..

2 minutes ago

Could a unique new fungus offer an opioid alternat ..

2 minutes ago

Scientists liken mitochondria to Tesla battery pac ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.