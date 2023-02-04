Dry fruits containing abundant health benefits, must to have in winter season: Health Expert

Health Expert Dr Ziauddin on Sunday said that using dry fruits were essential during the winter season as they help in strengthening immunity against common winter diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Health Expert Dr Ziauddin on Sunday said that using dry fruits were essential during the winter season as they help in strengthening immunity against common winter diseases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that some dry fruits could be used as healthier alternatives, that is why they recommend taking a portion of dry fruit daily to improve digestion, strengthen immunity, benefit skin health and fight against diseases.

He said as our country produces different dry fruits in abundance, it also exports dry fruits to many countries, including China, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

He mentioned that walnuts are full of nutrients and have a sufficient amount of antioxidants that reduce damage from bad cholesterol and benefit skin health. Fatty acids in walnuts can be beneficial for the heart and aid in reducing the risk of heart disease.

In reply to a question, Dr Ziauddin said almonds are known for improving memory after soaking them overnight and its consumption in the morning can help with cognitive function. They contain abundant Vitamin-E that can improve memory and reduce the risk of dementia in older people.

