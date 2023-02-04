UrduPoint.com

Dry Fruits Containing Abundant Health Benefits, Must To Have In Winter Season: Health Expert

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Dry fruits containing abundant health benefits, must to have in winter season: Health Expert

Health Expert Dr Ziauddin on Sunday said that using dry fruits were essential during the winter season as they help in strengthening immunity against common winter diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Health Expert Dr Ziauddin on Sunday said that using dry fruits were essential during the winter season as they help in strengthening immunity against common winter diseases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that some dry fruits could be used as healthier alternatives, that is why they recommend taking a portion of dry fruit daily to improve digestion, strengthen immunity, benefit skin health and fight against diseases.

He said as our country produces different dry fruits in abundance, it also exports dry fruits to many countries, including China, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

He mentioned that walnuts are full of nutrients and have a sufficient amount of antioxidants that reduce damage from bad cholesterol and benefit skin health. Fatty acids in walnuts can be beneficial for the heart and aid in reducing the risk of heart disease.

In reply to a question, Dr Ziauddin said almonds are known for improving memory after soaking them overnight and its consumption in the morning can help with cognitive function. They contain abundant Vitamin-E that can improve memory and reduce the risk of dementia in older people.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mzy/E:mzy/I:irm/R:irm\778

Related Topics

Exports China Immunity United States Saudi Arabia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

2 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

25 minutes ago
 Excise Police arrests suspect, recovers hashish

Excise Police arrests suspect, recovers hashish

43 seconds ago
 World Cancer day awareness walk taken-out in Larka ..

World Cancer day awareness walk taken-out in Larkana

46 seconds ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar called on Pres ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar called on President of Sri Lanka Ranil discu ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.