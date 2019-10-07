UrduPoint.com
Dr.Yasmin Rashid Visits Institute Of Cardiology Wazirabad

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:36 PM

Punjab Minister for Health Dr.Yasmin Rashid Monday visited the Institute of Cardiology Wazirabad and inspected cleanliness and medical facilities in the hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr.Yasmin Rashid Monday visited the Institute of Cardiology Wazirabad and inspected cleanliness and medical facilities in the hospital.

The hospital administration briefed the minister about healthcare facilities being provided to patients, said a handout issued here.

On the occasion, Dr.

Yasmin Rashid said the government had recruited doctors in all government hospitals on merit, adding that maximum relief to patients were being provided in government hospitals.

The standard of government hospitals was being ensured according to international standards, she said and added that it was the basic responsibility of the government to provide best healthcare facilities for public.

The PTI government has taken record initiatives to provide maximum relief for public in health field, she added.

