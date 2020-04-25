UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Launches Home Tests For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:25 AM

Dubai launches home tests for coronavirus

Dubai on Friday launched a mobile testing service to carry out free coronavirus screening at home for the elderly and most vulnerable, after slightly easing strict confinement measures

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ):Dubai on Friday launched a mobile testing service to carry out free coronavirus screening at home for the elderly and most vulnerable, after slightly easing strict confinement measures.

The new "Mobile Laboratory Units" are converted ambulances fitted with auto-sterilisation equipment, thermal scanners and safe storage cabins for samples, state news agency WAM said.

They will "play a key role in reducing pressure on hospitals amidst the COVID-19 crisis and help protect people at high risk," it said.

Dubai and fellow members of the United Arab Emirates decided Thursday to reopen malls, cafes and restaurants and to ease lockdown restrictions imposed last month to prevent the spread of the illness.

The measures were timed for the start Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The UAE has declared more than 9,000 cases of the COVID-19 illness, with 64 deaths.

Dubai had been the only emirate that imposed a total curfew, while the other six members of the federation had restricted movement at night.

Dubai has also authorised public transport, including its metro, to resume services from Sunday.

Residents are however required to wear face masks at all times, with violators to be fined 1,000 dirhams ($272).

Related Topics

Mobile UAE Dubai Metro United Arab Emirates Sunday Muslim All From Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

France readying 'historic' package for Air France, ..

6 minutes ago

S&P keeps Italy debt rating at BBB amid ECB backst ..

6 minutes ago

France readying multi-billion euro loans for Air F ..

2 minutes ago

Push for virus vaccine as Trump disinfectant theor ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.