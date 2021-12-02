UrduPoint.com

Dutch Allow More Than Half To Leave 'Covid Hotel'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:47 PM

Dutch allow more than half to leave 'Covid hotel'

The Netherlands said Thursday more than half of the passengers quarantined at a hotel after testing positive following their arrival from South Africa can leave, but those with the Omicron variant must stay

The Hague, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Netherlands said Thursday more than half of the passengers quarantined at a hotel after testing positive following their arrival from South Africa can leave, but those with the Omicron variant must stay.

The passengers, who arrived on two KLM flights from South Africa last Friday and initially tested positive for Covid-19, tested negative during second tests taken from Monday onwards.

"They are free to continue with their journey," Willem van den Oetelaar, spokesman for the local Public Health Services told AFP.

Initially 61 people tested positive for coronavirus after two flights arrived from Johannesburg and Cape Town on Friday -- including 14 people with the new Omicron strain of the virus.

Van Oetelaar said 44 passengers remained in quarantine at a hotel a few kilometres (miles) away from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport by Wednesday "but more than half are now free to leave".

He did not give exact numbers but added that those remaining passengers "including those with the Omicron variant" will remain in isolation at the hotel.

Some passengers who live in the Netherlands had also been allowed to quarantine at home.

The Ramada hotel first hit the news after Dutch border police arrested a couple who absconded from the building on Sunday evening, as they were about to take off on a flight bound for Spain.

They were then put into forced isolation at a facility in the northern Groningen province.

The couple from Spain and Portugal was released on Tuesday after one of them -- who originally tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival from South Africa -- was negative after a second test.

Dutch health authorities on Tuesday also said the Omicron variant was present in the Netherlands before the flights arrived from South Africa, in two samples from November 19 and 23.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Groningen Amsterdam Johannesburg Cape Town Van Spain Portugal South Africa Netherlands November Border Sunday From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nightmare Scenario of Military Confrontation Retur ..

Nightmare Scenario of Military Confrontation Returns to Europe - Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 Arming Kiev Fuels it's Readiness for Military Solu ..

Arming Kiev Fuels it's Readiness for Military Solution of Donbas Conflict - Lavr ..

4 minutes ago
 First Omicron case confirmed on French mainland

First Omicron case confirmed on French mainland

4 minutes ago
 Coronavirus claims another life in Rawalpindi, ten ..

Coronavirus claims another life in Rawalpindi, ten new infections in 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 EU regulator starts review of Valneva Covid jab

EU regulator starts review of Valneva Covid jab

4 minutes ago
 US Medium-Range Missiles May Soon Be Deployed in E ..

US Medium-Range Missiles May Soon Be Deployed in Europe - Lavrov

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.