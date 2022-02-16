Dutch Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport Ernst Kuipers on Tuesday announced a "return to normal" in the Netherlands by lifting most measures against the spread of COVID-19

THE HAGUE, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:Dutch Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport Ernst Kuipers on Tuesday announced a "return to normal" in the Netherlands by lifting most measures against the spread of COVID-19.

"The country will open again," Kuipers told a press conference in the Hague. "The past two years have been all about protection against the virus and the accessibility of care. We are now in a different phase. Back to normal.

"Earlier on Tuesday, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced that from Feb. 7 to 13, the number of people in the Netherlands who tested positive for COVID-19 decreased by 22 percent compared to the week before. A total of 482,695 positive tests were reported to the RIVM.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,149 new patients were hospitalized, compared to 1,393 the week before. Of these, 88 were admitted to ICU, compared to 122 in the previous week.