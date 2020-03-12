Dutch tourists quarantined in Vietnam as virus spreads

A group of 25 Dutch tourists are among dozens of foreigners quarantined in communist Vietnam as the Southeast Asian nation tightens measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A group of 25 Dutch tourists are among dozens of foreigners quarantined in communist Vietnam as the Southeast Asian nation tightens measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Hanoi says a total of 39 people, the majority nationals and British visitors, have tested positive to the virus which has spread panic across a country of 96 million people. There have been no deaths reported so far.

On Thursday, authorities confirmed 25 Dutch were among dozens of travellers quarantined in an education facility in the tourist town of Hoi An after taking a domestic flight with a COVID-19 patient.

"The condition there is not as good as in the hotels, but we will try to provide them with some essential things especially suitable food upon request," said Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh, director of Hoi An city's prevention healthcare centre.

"Several felt uncomfortable at the beginning, but later they complied with the situation," Anh told AFP.