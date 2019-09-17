UrduPoint.com
Early completion of mother-child care hospital directed: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the early completion of Mother & Childcare Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the early completion of Mother & Childcare Hospital.

She was presiding over a meeting with officers of Communication & Works Department in Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University office here on Tuesday.

Officers of C&W department informed the minister regarding the progress on construction of state-of-the-art Mother & Childcare Hospital. She said that lives of thousands of patients can be safeguarded by constructing state-of-the-art Mother & Childcare Hospitals.

Revolutionary measures are being taken according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for ensuring the health of mother & child. She said that mortality rate of women during the delivery is very high in Pakistan.

All resources have been utilized and special instructions have been issued in all the public sector hospitals of the Punjab regarding mother & child health, she added.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Aamir Zaman Khan, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Fayyaz Butt, Prof Javed Ch. and faculty members were present on the occasion.

