UrduPoint.com

Early Detection Of Breast Cancer Can Increase Survival Rate

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 04:52 PM

Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase survival rate

Myths and taboos associated with Breast Cancer must need to be shunned in order to get the disease detected early to increase the chances of survival

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021) Myths and taboos associated with Breast Cancer must need to be shunned in order to get the disease detected early to increase the chances of survival.
But due to society’s coercive practices, at least 70% of Pakistani women suffering from breast cancer seek medical attention at an advanced stage of the fatal ailment.

If detected at an early stage, the chances of the survival exceed 90 percent.
For women, there are many reasons to overlook the looming threat to their lives, including less awareness about symptoms of breast cancer, limited access to mammogram facilities, concerns that taking the treatment of the disease will result in atrophied femininity and social stigma linked with the disease.

Hence, there is a strong need to have a more open discussion about breast cancer to break the barriers.
Pink Ribbon Pakistan is observing the first week of October as a call for highlighting early detection of Breast Cancer.

To serve the purpose, Pink Ribbon stresses that women of age 40 and older should go for a mammogram test once in two years.
Omer Aftab, Chief Executive Officer Pink Ribbon, said, “After our continuous and robust awareness campaigns since 2004 across Pakistan, there has been a 400% increase witnessed among women to take mammogram test for any signs of breast cancer.”
He added that to bridge the gap of insufficient treatment facilities and lack of awareness, Pink Ribbon took the initiative of setting up Pakistan’s first dedicated Breast Cancer Hospital in Lahore where deserving patients will be given free-of-cost treatment.

He said that two state-of-the-art 3D digital mammogram machines will be installed at the hospital.
Mr Aftab said the construction of hospital hits snag after the coronavirus pandemic put every sphere of life to a standstill. He urged the philanthropists and citizens to donate generously for the cause.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore October Women Breast Cancer From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Governor expresses grief over death of Umar Sharif ..

Governor expresses grief over death of Umar Sharif

7 minutes ago
 475 power pilferers caught in Sept 2021

475 power pilferers caught in Sept 2021

7 minutes ago
 Jhagra reviews sports' facilities in Hayatabad

Jhagra reviews sports' facilities in Hayatabad

7 minutes ago
 Distt admin opens another wholesale point at grain ..

Distt admin opens another wholesale point at grain market

7 minutes ago
 King of comedian Umer Shareef passes away

King of comedian Umer Shareef passes away

11 minutes ago
 Tehsil City wins Table Tennis Championship

Tehsil City wins Table Tennis Championship

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.