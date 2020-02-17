UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Early Diagnosis, Treatment Lead To Higher Recovery Rate In China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:18 PM

Early diagnosis, treatment lead to higher recovery rate in China

The average time from the onset of symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to diagnosis was 4.95 days in China, said a health official on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The average time from the onset of symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to diagnosis was 4.95 days in China, said a health official on Monday.

"We have shortened the diagnosis time in order to make early and timely treatment, which is an effective way to improve the recovery rate," said Guo Yanhong with the National Health Commission (NHC) at a daily press conference on the epidemic in Beijing.

Data from the NHC shows that a total of 10,844 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by the end of Sunday.

The daily new confirmed cases outside Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, have also dropped for 13 consecutive days.

These figures showed that the current prevention and control work has achieved good results, said Guo.

About 90 percent of the patients are treated with antiviral and symptomatic therapies, said Guo, noting that measures such as ventilatory support, circulatory support and boosting immunity are adopted for better and faster recovery.

The situation in Hubei's capital city of Wuhan has got much better, as the proportion of severe cases among all confirmed cases in the city dropped from 38 percent at the beginning of the outbreak to the current 18 percent, said Guo.

Wuhan had recorded a total of 41,152 confirmed cases by the end of Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

Related Topics

China Immunity Wuhan Beijing Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KPT Chairman rejects media reports about gas leaka ..

20 minutes ago

Salesman deprived of Rs.1.5 lakh in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

UAE gives nod to operation of 1st reactor of Barak ..

10 minutes ago

China's Yunnan lifts 1.37 mln people out of povert ..

5 minutes ago

1.650 Kg Hashish seized, 8 arrested in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Anti-polio campaign begins in Sukkur

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.