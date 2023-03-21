UrduPoint.com

Earthquake: Capital Hospitals To Remain High Alert

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Earthquake: Capital hospitals to remain high alert

Keeping in view the severe earthquake on Tuesday night, major government hospitals will remain on high alert in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Keeping in view the severe earthquake on Tuesday night, major government hospitals will remain on high alert in the federal capital.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the alert was issued to the hospitals on the direction of Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel.

The minister also directed the administration of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and the Federal Government Polyclinic to ensure all necessary arrangements in this regard.

