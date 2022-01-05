UrduPoint.com

East China City Reports 26 COVID-19 Cases, Community Spread Under Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 04:49 PM

The city of Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province has reported a total of 26 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Beilun District since Jan. 1, local authorities said on Tuesday night

All new cases from Jan.

2 were found among those in quarantine in designated locations, and the community spread of COVID-19 has been basically brought under control, Li Chengjie, executive deputy chief of Beilun District, told a press briefing.

COVID-19 control is now at a critical stage, and all close contacts and secondary close contacts of local cases are under medical observation in quarantine, Li said.

The second round of mass nucleic acid testing in the district on Tuesday saw the collection of 866,396 samples, all of which were negative results, the official said.

