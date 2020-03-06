Ecuador Navy Ship With 50 Crew Quarantined Amid COVIDD-19 Suspicions - Reports

The ship of Ecuadorean Navy with 50 crew was quarantined near the port city of Guayaquil on suspicion of COVID-19 infection, EL Comercio newspaper reported Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The ship of Ecuadorean Navy with 50 crew was quarantined near the port city of Guayaquil on suspicion of COVID-19 infection, EL Comercio newspaper reported Friday.

The ship, docked at a naval base, has been quarantined since March 2, after it emerged that one of the crew had had contact with relatives of a woman who had tested positive for coronavirus, first in the country.

The man in question has tested negative for coronavirus so far and the quarantine could be lifted on Friday.

There are 13 cases in Ecuador at the moment, the country's health ministry said Thursday. The new patients were infected with the virus after coming into contact with the country's first person to contract the disease, a 71-year-old� Ecuadorian woman who came back from a trip to Spain on February 14.