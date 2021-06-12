UrduPoint.com
Ecuador Reports 1,098 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:33 PM

Ecuador registered 1,098 new COVID-19 infections and 46 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases and deaths to 437,121 and 15,436, respectively, the Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday

In its daily report, the ministry also reported another 5,561 deaths considered to be COVID-19 related, but not verified.

Ecuador is facing a surge in COVID-19 infections, which has saturated the health system.

According to the ministry, the highest number of daily cases was reported in Pichincha province, where the capital Quito is located, with 380 cases.

On Monday, gradual and voluntary in-person classes resumed at some educational institutions and universities in the South American country, after 15 months of forced closure due to the pandemic.

The new administration of President Guillermo Lasso said it would vaccinate 9 million people against the virus in its first 100 days in office.

