ED Polyclinic Directed To Fill Hospital's Vacant Posts: Dr Zafar Mirza

Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:41 PM

ED Polyclinic directed to fill hospital's vacant posts: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday directed the Executive Director Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) to fill the vacant positions of the hospital to streamline its working.

Chairing the 7th meeting of the Polyclinic Reforms Committee, Dr Zafar Mirza said that hiring will be done for Grade 1 to 15 staff in this regard while vacancies above grade 17 will be filled through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

He also highlighted the issue of delayed promotions of serving medical professionals for more than 10 years and said that the issue will be discussed with the ED Polyclinic to promote deserving employees.

He informed the meeting that summary has been prepared to simplify the complex and long procedure involved in maintenance of hospital equipment and building by empowering the heads of hospitals.

This will address a major issue causing severe hardships to the patients, he added.

He resolved to take restructuring steps for qualitative changes in the provision of health facilities to the masses.

He said that the aim of the Reforms committee is to ensure provision of quality health services to each and every citizen and to improve operations of the state-run hospitals in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that it is also a step towards making Islamabad a model health city, adding, reforms will be introduced and practical steps will be taken to benefit masses.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Health, Dr Nausheen Hamid, Secretary Health, Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik, Executive Director Polyclinic hospital and all members of the committee.

