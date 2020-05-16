(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Driver of Edhi Welfare Trust in Khyber Paktunkhwa Saturday died because of corona while serving to save other people affected from prevailing deadly pandemic.

According to a statement issued by Edhi Welfare Trust, Farid Gul became infected with coronavirus while performing duty of shifting of patients to hospital, quarantine centers and home.

Farid Gul had joined the organization in 1996 and served in different cases of emergencies by rushing critically injured of bomb blasts, terrorism affected IDPs, people displaced due to devastating floods in 2010 besides 2005 earthquake.

He was admitted at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar for the last several days and breathed his last on Saturday morning.

His funeral will be offered today at 2.00 p.m at Taro Jabba in Nowshera district and laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.