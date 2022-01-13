UrduPoint.com

Education Minister’s Meeting To Decide Fate Of Schools Postponed Amid Threat Of Omicron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 12:36 PM

Education Minister’s meeting to decide fate of schools postponed amid threat of Omicron

The latest reports say that the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training issued a notification according to which the meeting will be held next week

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2022) The meeting of the education minister from across the country due today to decide the fate of educational institutions was postponed amid increasing cases of Omicron, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said on Thursday.

The meeting was due to start at 11 am but a notification issued by the relevant ministry surfaced just before it.

The education ministers from across Pakistan with Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood in the chair were due to decide that whether the schools should be allowed to be opened or closed down amid the Coronavirus situation.

According to the ministry’s notification, the said 34th meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) would be held next week but no reason was mentioned for postponement of the meeting.

On other hand, Pakistan reported more than 3,000 coronavirus cases for the first time since September 15, 2021.

According to the official data shared by National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC), Pakistan registered 3,019 more cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall infections' tally to 1.31 million. The data showed that the positivity ratio reached 6.12% — the highest in more than four months, as the infection rate was last above it on September 8, 2021.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said Pakistan would not undergo another lockdown and rejected the reports of schools' closure amid rising coronavirus cases.

He said the federal cabinet was informed that the COVID-19 positivity ratio had doubled in the country.

"Despite that we have decided that we will not impose a lockdown in Pakistan, because the economy cannot bear the burden [of another lockdown]," he added.

