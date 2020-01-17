UrduPoint.com
Effective Anti-dengue Action Plan Stressed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan convened a meeting of all stakeholders and called for devising a comprehensive action plan to prevent dengue fever in coming season

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan convened a meeting of all stakeholders and called for devising a comprehensive action plan to prevent dengue fever in coming season.

The meeting was attended by All Assistant Commissioners, Heads of line departments, Assistant Director Local Government, TMOs and other stakeholders.

Technical presentation was given by Dr.Irshad Ali Deputy DHO and detailed deliberation was made by the forum to devise a strong strategy for the prevention and management of Dengue.

Deputy Commissioner urged that cause must be taken as a missionary task and every one ought to contribute to maximum so as to effectively prevent outbreak of dengue fever disease in coming summer season.

