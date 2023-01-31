UrduPoint.com

Effective Awareness Sessions On Cervical Cancer Urged

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Effective awareness sessions on cervical cancer urged

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Dr. Shazia Aslam Soomro on Tuesday said that health institutions and hospitals should start effective awareness campaigns on cervical cancer to educate people about the disease and its treatment aspects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Dr. Shazia Aslam Soomro on Tuesday said that health institutions and hospitals should start effective awareness campaigns on cervical cancer to educate people about the disease and its treatment aspects.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Maroof International Hospital's (MIH) cervical awareness campaign, she said that the government will continue playing its role in educating people about the disease and ensuring treatment services at public hospitals.

She said that the role of private sector is crucial and urged them to initiate such drives in collaboration with the government to set targets.

She applauded the awareness campaigns launched by Maroof Int'l Hospital throughout the month of January and appreciated that the spotlight has been put on a lesser known and rarely talked about disease.

CEO Maroof Int'l Hospital Haroon Naseer emphasized that private and public sector should make joint efforts to take all stakeholders on board in order to launch massive awareness drive about cervical cancer.

He added that in order to provide healthcare facilities to the marginalized communities, Maroof Int'l Hospital is running a 100-bed free hospital in Bewal village.

He added the hospital also opened Urgent Care Center in Top City Islamabad to serve the locals on subsidized rates.

He said that the Maroof Int'l Hospital has always been at the forefront of helping people at the time of calamities like floods and COVID-19.

He said that cervical cancer is the 6th most common cancer in women in the Eastern Mediterranean Region. In 2020, an estimated 89,800 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer in the region and more than 47,500 women died from the disease.

"When diagnosed, cervical cancer is one of the most successfully treatable forms of cancer, as long as it is detected early and managed effectively," said Head of Gynae Department MIH Prof. Dr. Nabia Tariq.

Dr. Gulafshana Hafeez Khan emphasized young women to get informed about the disease and find out the facts besides educating other women for screening.

The event was also attended by Dr. Sabina Imran Durrani, Director General Population Ministry of Health, Dr Samia Rizwan, Health Specialist Maternal Newborn and Child Health at UNICEF country office Islamabad and Dr. Marium.

Related Topics

Islamabad Died Young January Women 2020 Cancer Event All From Government Top

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar ..

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar Coup Anniversary - Treasury

17 minutes ago
 Only 7 health symptoms directly related to long Co ..

Only 7 health symptoms directly related to long Covid, study revealed

15 minutes ago
 KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing deat ..

KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing death toll mounts to 95 with 221 i ..

15 minutes ago
 Peshawar Blast: MNAs urge consensus policy to comb ..

Peshawar Blast: MNAs urge consensus policy to combat terrorism, violent extremis ..

15 minutes ago
 Tank Transfers to Kiev May Provoke Supply of More ..

Tank Transfers to Kiev May Provoke Supply of More Powerful Weapons - De Gaulle's ..

15 minutes ago
 Scalise Says Republicans Would Move to Kick Congre ..

Scalise Says Republicans Would Move to Kick Congresswoman Omar From Foreign Affa ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.