Effective Awareness Sessions On Cervical Cancer Urged

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of National Health Services, Dr. Shazia Aslam Soomro on Thursday said that health institutions and hospitals should start effective awareness campaigns on cervical cancer to educate people about the disease and its treatment aspects

Addressing the closing ceremony of Maroof International Hospital's (MIH) cervical awareness campaign, she said the government will continue playing its role in educating people about the disease and ensuring treatment services at public hospitals.

She said the role of the private sector is crucial and urged them to initiate such drives in collaboration with the government to get set targets.

She applauded the awareness campaigns launched by Maroof Int'l Hospital throughout the month of January and appreciated the spotlight has been put on a lesser-known and rarely talked about disease.

CEO Maroof Int'l Hospital Haroon Naseer emphasized the private and public sector should make joint efforts to take all stakeholders on board in order to launch a massive awareness drive about cervical cancer.

He said in order to provide healthcare facilities to the marginalized communities, Maroof Int'l Hospital is running a 100-bed free hospital in Bewal village, adding the hospital also opened Urgent Care Center in Top City Islamabad to serve the locals on subsidized rates.

He said the Maroof Int'l Hospital has always been at the forefront of helping people at the time of calamities like floods and COVID-19. He said cervical cancer is the 6th most common cancer in women in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

In 2020, an estimated 89,800 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer in the region and more than 47,500 women died from the disease. "When diagnosed, cervical cancer is one of the most successfully treatable forms of cancer, as long as it is detected early and managed effectively," said the head of the Gynae Department MIH Prof.Dr.Nabia Tariq.

Dr.Gulafshana Hafeez Khan emphasized young women to get informed about the disease and find out the facts besides educating other women for screening.

The event was also attended by Dr. Sabina Imran Durrani, Director General Population Ministry of Health, Dr Samia Rizwan, Health Specialist Maternal Newborn and Child Health at the UNICEF country office in Islamabad and Dr. Marium.

