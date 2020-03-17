UrduPoint.com
Effective Measures Afoot For Quality Food Items To Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:43 PM

Effective measures afoot for quality food items to citizens

The district administration is taking solid measures to provide quality food items at affordable prices to masses

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to provide quality food items at affordable prices to masses.

As part of such measures the deputy commissioner chaired a meeting of the district task force to work out effective measures against adulteration.

In light of the directives of the meeting, a concerned team visited Timergara Khall Bazar with special focus on adulteration and quality of edible items.

The team including a veterinary doctor conducted test on meat and milk besides 10 samples of different food items which were forwarded to laboratory for analysis.

The team warned shopkeepers of strict action for being involved in adulteration.

