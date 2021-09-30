UrduPoint.com

Effective Measures Afoot For Tackling Corona, Dengue Cases In KP

Thu 30th September 2021

The major hospitals of provincial capital have made elaborated arrangements to tackle corona and dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 227 corona patients are under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC)

According to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) spokesperson, currently 139 corona patients were admitted to the hospital including 25 on ventilators. He said that 38 ventilators were reserved for corona patients out of total 68 in the hospital.

He said during the last 24 hours no death from corona was reported while 11 were discharged after recovery and four new patients were admitted.

While in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), 88 corona patients are under treatment. The hospital's spokesperson said there were 122 beds reserved for corona patients including 28 with ventilators.

He said that 21 patients were under treatment on ICU beds while 40 patients were under treatment at HDU beds. He said 27 patients were on low oxygen supply beds.

He said three more patients were admitted during the last 24 hours, adding 34 beds are currently lying vacant in the hospital for corona patients.

Giving details about the dengue disease, the KHT spokesman said that currently 25 dengue patients including eight women and 17 men are under treatment in the hospital.

He said that most of the cases had been reported from adjacent areas of Peshawar city including Tehkal, academy Town, Sufaid Dheri, Danish Abad, Sarband and Khyber Agency etc.

He said that a total of 851 tests were conducted for dengue during the last 24 hours, out of which 241 tested positive and 610 negative.

He said that best services and treatment facilities were being provided to the corona and dengue patients in the medical ward of the hospital.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to constitute a chief secretary-led coordination committee to ensure effective coordination among the departments concerned for prevention of dengue fever.

The provincial coordination committee will determine the responsibilities of all the concerned departments and agencies in this regard besides ensuring coordination among the concerned departments and implementation of the Dengue Action Plan.

The committee will submit a weekly report to the Chief Minister on the dengue situation in the province.

