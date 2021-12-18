Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccine in Children Aged 2-5 Falls Short of Expectations - Pfizer

The efficacy shown by two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 2 and 5 did not meet the expectations, as compared with other age groups, the companies said in a joint statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The efficacy shown by two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 2 and 5 did not meet the expectations, as compared with other age groups, the companies said in a joint statement.

The immunogenicity analysis was conducted after children from different age groups received two doses of the vaccine.

"Compared to the 16- to 25-year-old population in which high efficacy was demonstrated, non-inferiority was met for the 6- to 24-month-old population but not for the 2- to under 5-year-old population in this analysis," the joint statement said.

The companies administered 3-microgram doses for children under 5, which is one tenth of the shot suitable for adults.�

"The decision to evaluate a third dose of 3 �g (microgram) for children 6 months to under 5 years of age reflects the companies' commitment to carefully select the right dose to maximize the risk-benefit profile," the companies said, adding that if this testing is successful, Pfizer and BioNTech will apply for an Emergency Use Authorization in the first half of 2022.

In November, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.