Efforts afoot to counter Coronavirus challenges: Dr Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The government is fully alive to Coronavirus challenge and have devised a strategy for diagnosis and treatment of infected persons if found in Pakistan, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday.

Addressing a news conference, the SAPM said all ministries and divisions were on board to tackle Coronavirus patients when and where found in the country.

"Kits for diagnosis and treatment of Coronavirus will be received this evening while an effective awareness campaign is also on cards to sensitize people about the disease," he added.

The SAPM said so far no patient with Coronavirus was reported in Pakistan, adding around four Pakistanis were diagnosed in China with the disease and their health was improving by each passing day.

The government of Pakistan and the Embassy in China were in constant contact with the affected students and their families for provision of every best medical treatment to them.

Pakistan stood with the stance of the Chinese government which was pursuing recommendations of World Health Organization to overcome the spread of the disease, he maintained.

Zafar said quarantine had been initiated in China for Pakistani travelers to make them disease free as well as to prevent its spread.

Health Declaration Card would be distributed amongst all the passengers in view of Novel Coronavirus outbreak and passengers were advised to fill the forms and handover the same to health staff in the international arrival lounge.

The form contains demographic information of passenger, travel history and health status, like issues of fever, cough and shortness of breath.

"It is the top priority of the government to keep people of the country safe from the deadly virus and the government would spare no effort in that regard," he said.

Giving recent update on the spread of virus, he said at least 249 people were died in china and 11,947 affected across the globe.