LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :A special cell set up by the chief minister Punjab is working round-the-clock to deal with dengue

This was said by a spokesman for the health department here on Thursday.

He said that during the last 24-hours 17 cases were reported in the city hospitals, adding that total dengue cases in the city was around 345.

He said effective efforts were being made to overcome the situation.