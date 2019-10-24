UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Being Made To Make Rawalpindi Polio Free

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:14 PM

Efforts being made to make Rawalpindi polio free

Managing Director of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Awais Manzoor Tarrar said that all out efforts were being made to create awareness about polio vaccination and eradicating the crippling disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Managing Director of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Awais Manzoor Tarrar said that all out efforts were being made to create awareness about polio vaccination and eradicating the crippling disease.

In his message on the World Polio Day, the MD said that there was a dire need to raise awareness in public against polio virus, teams of Health department were carrying vigorous vaccination campaigns against the virus so public must show cooperation to make this country polio-free, he said.

Awais urged the people to act like responsible citizens so that the country could be made polio free.

RWMC also held an awareness camp at Shamsabad to sensitize public about this fatal disease.

On the occasion, pamphlets were also distributed among the students and other visitors to highlight the importance of cleanliness and to prevent fatal diseases like polio and dengue.

Related Topics

World Dengue Polio Company Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Community, government engagement critical to ensur ..

42 seconds ago

Government becoming increasingly opaque

4 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Forward Posts In C ..

10 minutes ago

Parks, mini play lands should pay due taxes: Minis ..

1 minute ago

Registration for commissioned officer in Pakistan ..

1 minute ago

Azam Khan appointed AC-II judge Islamabad

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.