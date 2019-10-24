Efforts being made to make Rawalpindi polio free

Managing Director of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Awais Manzoor Tarrar said that all out efforts were being made to create awareness about polio vaccination and eradicating the crippling disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Managing Director of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Awais Manzoor Tarrar said that all out efforts were being made to create awareness about polio vaccination and eradicating the crippling disease.

In his message on the World Polio Day, the MD said that there was a dire need to raise awareness in public against polio virus, teams of Health department were carrying vigorous vaccination campaigns against the virus so public must show cooperation to make this country polio-free, he said.

Awais urged the people to act like responsible citizens so that the country could be made polio free.

RWMC also held an awareness camp at Shamsabad to sensitize public about this fatal disease.

On the occasion, pamphlets were also distributed among the students and other visitors to highlight the importance of cleanliness and to prevent fatal diseases like polio and dengue.