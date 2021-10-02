Efforts expedited to ensure implementation of corona SOPs

District administration here Saturday expedited efforts to ensure implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures as notified by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :District administration here Saturday expedited efforts to ensure implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures as notified by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Teams of district administration visited various areas of the provincial metropolis including bus terminals, schools, commercial areas and petrol pumps to inspect implementation of SOPs.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Naeem, a bus driver told that we are fully aware of the significance of corona preventive measures and following the directives of district administration.

He told that passengers who board the bus were instantly provided face mask and sanitizers.

He said that passengers are also briefed on-the-spot to adopt corona preventive measure and follow the instructions to contain corona spread.

Meanwhile, teams of district administration visited various schools of the city to inspect corona vaccination. Workers of health department are also vaccinating people under the supervision of district administration.

According to office of Deputy Commissioner, unvaccinated people have been served notices. Deputy Commissioner has urged people to follow notified SOPs and help government to contain corona spread.