Efforts Needed To Eliminate Dengue Larvae: Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:54 PM

Efforts needed to eliminate dengue larvae: Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh Tuesday directed all departments to accelerate efforts for dengue larvae and to create awareness among people

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh Tuesday directed all departments to accelerate efforts for dengue larvae and to create awareness among people.

He said while presiding over the anti-dengue meeting.

He said that dengue is a fatal disease, but instead of being afraid to it, steps need to be taken to all levels to eliminate it.

During the meeting, Health department informed about the details of awareness seminars and other campaigns organized by different departments.

DHO Dr.Sohail Asghar Qazi, Focal person Dr. Tariq Hassan and officers and representatives of all departments were also present in the meeting.

Your Thoughts and Comments

