Efforts of health workers in vaccination campaign applauded

KOHAT, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Roshan Mehsud on Thursday distributed certificates of appreciation to health workers for their efforts to vaccinate people against corona.

The certificate distribution ceremony was held at District Council Hall and attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat, District Health Officer, and health workers.

Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the services of health workers in the vaccination campaign and said that their efforts would be remembered.

He urged people to get vaccinated and to support the efforts of the government to control the spread of corona.