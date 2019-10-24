UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway To Eliminate Dengue

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:16 PM

Efforts underway to eliminate dengue

Punjab Secretary for Primary and Secondary Health Muhammad Usman Thursday directed to further gear up anti dengue activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Secretary for Primary and Secondary Health Muhammad Usman Thursday directed to further gear up anti dengue activities.

He stated this while addressing a meeting held to review the anti dengue activities here which was also attended by MPA Farukh Agha, Deputy Commissioner Saifullah Gondal, Advisor Dengue Control Program Dr Wasim Akram, ADC (HQs) Saima Younis, ADC (Finance) Maliha Jamal and the assistant commissioners.

The secretary warned that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He said the dengue could only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts, therefore every individual and government departments should discharge their responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

The meeting was informed that a total of 473 dengue suspects were admitted in three allied hospitals out of which 307 were confirmed dengue patients.

