Efforts underway to eradicate dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saif Ullah Dogar Wednesday said that all out resources are being utilized for dealing with dengue spread and the concerned departments are fully mobilized.

Presiding over a meeting to review dengue situation and the measures taken for eradication of this menace, he directed that anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken those failing to comply the laws.

He said that cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards and other public places be ensured.

He informed that fogging is being carried out in those areas from where number of dengue patients are being reported.