Efforts Underway To Eradicate Dengue In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 18 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:37 PM

Efforts underway to eradicate dengue in Rawalpindi

The Anti-dengue drive initiated by the district health department is in full swing under which surveillance and fumigation is being carried out in different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Anti-dengue drive initiated by the district health department is in full swing under which surveillance and fumigation is being carried out in different areas of the city.

During the campaign, surveillance is continuing to check its occurrence in 46 Union councils of the city specially in those union councils which have been declared high risk areas.

Talking to APP, the Incharge Dengue campaign in Municipal Corporation area Dr Zeeshan said the drive, which is in full swing would continue till the elimination of dengue larvae.

The Incharge said fogging and surveillance has been extended in high risk areas while anti dengue spray is also being carried out at bus terminalsDr Zeeshan called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

