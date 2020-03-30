UrduPoint.com
Egypt Registers 33 New Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths - Reports

Egypt has registered 33 more coronavirus cases in the country, local media reported on Monday, adding that four new fatalities have brought the total death toll to 40

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Egypt has registered 33 more coronavirus cases in the country, local media reported on Monday, adding that four new fatalities have brought the total death toll to 40.

The four dead patients were aged from 58-84 and all from Cairo, Egypt's Al-Ahram newspaper reported, citing the health ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed.

The newspaper also reported that the 33 new patients were also Egyptian citizens who had been in contact with COVID-19-infected carriers. It added that Egypt had prepared 27 hospitals nationwide to provide medical treatment for coronavirus patients.

As of Monday, Egypt has confirmed 609 COVID-19 cases and 132 full recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.

