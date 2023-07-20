EIDHC project launched to provide best treatment to diabetic patients

Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir, on Thursday launched the Expanded Integrated Diabetes-Hypertension Care (EIDHC) Project including foot care in 171 Rural Health Centers (RHCs) located in 20 districts of Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir, on Thursday launched the Expanded Integrated Diabetes-Hypertension Care (EIDHC) Project including foot care in 171 Rural Health Centers (RHCs) located in 20 districts of Punjab.

According to a handout issued here, the programme was being implemented by National Communicable Diseases Control Programme and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in collaboration with Association for Social Development (ASD).

Giving details of the project, the minister told that foot care and suitable footwear intrusion would help prevent foot complications to happen besides better management of any severe foot condition that happens in diabetes patients.

He informed that 20 District Headquarters Hospitals would also be enabled for secondary-level diabetes foot care under this programme.

The project was being executed in districts Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Khushab, Sargodha, Sheikupura, Nankana Sahib, Jhang, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Okara, Attock, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Chiniot and Mandi Bahauddin.

Dr Jamal Nasir advised diabetic patients to take care of their feet as they care for their faces.

He said that necessary consultation along with medical facilities would be provided to the diabetes patients for foot care at these RHCs besides arrangements for access to appropriate footwear centres.

The minister said that diabetes and blood pressure diseases could be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle and added "Diabetes patients can lead a healthy life by walking and exercising regularly."Director General Health Services, Punjab, Dr Ilyas Gondal, Dr. Shaheer Elahi, Health Services academy Islamabad, Dr Muhammad Aamir Khan Chief Coordinating Professional Association for Social Development, Dr Umar Awan and others attended the launching ceremony.