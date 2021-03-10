Eight COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Tuesday saw eight COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospitals following recovery on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

There were 177 confirmed cases still being treated, the commission said in a daily report.

As of Tuesday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 90,007 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 85,194 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease.