Eight COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Tuesday saw eight COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospitals following recovery on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
There were 177 confirmed cases still being treated, the commission said in a daily report.
As of Tuesday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 90,007 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 85,194 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease.